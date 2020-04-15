I would like to encourage Idaho County voters to support Doug Ulmer for Idaho County Sheriff in the upcoming primary election.
Doug is lifelong Idaho County resident with 30-plus years of experience supporting and protecting the citizens of Idaho County. He and his undersheriff, Brian Hewson, are honest, loyal and fair. They will stand the front lines to fight for what is best for Idaho County and its citizens.
Doug Ulmer received the Idaho Medal of Honor in 2010 for making a split second selfless decision to jump into a raging river to safe a young child and due to his decision to disregard his safety for someone else that child survived. This is a prime example of what Doug brings to the table. His selfless, heroic action with total disregard for his own safety shows that he will be there for us when we need him most!
Don't forget to send in your absentee ballot forms to be able to cast your vote for Doug Ulmer in the May 19th primary election.
Jared Andrews
Grangeville
