The May primary election is quickly approaching. If you’re still not sure about who you’re casting your vote for Idaho County sheriff, let me tell you why Doug Ulmer has my vote. I could talk about Doug as an officer, but he’s a friend, a husband and a father, too.
I’ve known Doug since I started working for the sheriff’s office as a dispatcher 12 years ago. He was always the guy you could count on for anything, at any time. If Doug was on scene of a particularly stressful call, I felt confident that he would handle it. He was the secure, composed voice on the other end of the radio, amidst the chaos.
I’m no longer working for the sheriff’s office, but my husband and I are still good friends of Doug and his family. He’s incredibly caring, genuine, loyal and approachable. These are important traits for a sheriff to have.
Doug is a natural leader because he has a calming presence about him. He is practical and he has innovative, fresh ideas for the department. Most importantly, he and his intended undersheriff, Brian Hewson, are two of the most honest, upstanding men you’ll ever meet.
It’s time for a change here in Idaho County. We need someone to help restore trust in the very people we depend on to protect us. That person is Doug Ulmer. Vote for Doug Ulmer for Idaho County sheriff.
Melissa Walters
Grangeville
