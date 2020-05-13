Doug Ulmer has my vote for sheriff of Idaho County. I am confident Doug Ulmer has the knowledge and ability to be Idaho County’s next sheriff.
Doug Ulmer has worked under the last five (5) Idaho County sheriffs and has watched those five sheriffs do their jobs. Doug Ulmer will protect our beloved Idaho County rights and the Constitution of the State of Idaho and the United States of America. I witnessed Deputy Ulmer handle the flood event last spring, risking life and limb to rescue and protect citizens of Idaho County. Outside of Stites, Doug Ulmer volunteered to assist search and rescue to enter the flood waters and attempt to rescue a trapped Idaho County citizen. I notified his spouse that Deputy Ulmer was attempting to rescue an elderly citizen with a search and rescue member; she asked if he had a life jacket......I stated "No, no time!” The attempt was fouled when the 6X6 truck got stuck. National Guard airlifted the elderly citizen to safety. Then Deputy Ulmer helped Miles Towing drag tow cables to rescue the stuck 6X6...just doing his job.
Our constitutional rights will be kept intact with a Sheriff Doug Ulmer in office. Paying $50 a year and answering a few questions to a constitutional sheriff association does not make a constitutional sheriff.
Tim E. Christopherson
Kamiah
