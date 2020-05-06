I am retired from 30 years of teaching shop, construction and agriculture. In those 30 years, I advised students that if they found a career they loved, they wouldn’t work a day in their life. Doug Ulmer told me he wanted to be a deputy sheriff, which would be something he loved.
Most of my experiences with Ulmer have been with search and rescue. One time, a young man was missing from a rafting excursion from the Selway. We searched the river and found nothing. Doug suited up in scuba gear and searched the river bottom until he found the body. He handled this delicate situation with the upmost professionalism and integrity.
During the recent floods of the South Fork river, namely in the city of Stites, I called Ulmer to offer my Army truck, if needed. Within 30 minutes, Doug returned my call and stated for me to meet him in Stites. There was a woman stranded by the flooding waters. We couldn’t find the driveway as it was under the water. I asked Doug “What are your thoughts? Do you want to give it a try?” He answered yes to both. We entered the waters, and because we could not see the driveway, we got stuck and needed rescued ourselves. The point I want to make is, Ulmer, knowing the dangers of crossing flooded roads, jumped aboard and helped risking his own personal safety.
One other interaction I had with Ulmer involved vandalism of some mailboxes on Battle Ridge Road. Mine was among several that had been run over. Doug Ulmer investigated, found the vehicle, its owner, and had him pay partial reimbursement with the fixing of the mailboxes. And again, he handled it with the upmost professionalism.
Does Doug have the right stuff to be the Idaho County sheriff? With his vast experiences and accumulated knowledge, he has a dream to be Idaho County sheriff. It is the opinion of this writer that he definitely has the right stuff.
I wish him all the luck to fulfill his dreams.
Robert W. Morgan
Idaho County Sheriff Posse
Kooskia
