I have known Doug Ulmer since I was a teenager. Doug was a well-respected deputy amongst the community and carried himself in a very professional manner. He was still a young deputy when my mother passed away and he had to notify me and my family of her death. He showed a lot of maturity and compassion in the way he handled delivered the tragic news. He was a great example of a man and one of the reasons I chose to get into law enforcement.
When I later went to work at the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Doug Ulmer was my supervisor and mentor. He was the kind of deputy I wanted to be like. He had twice been recognized for his bravery and valor by the State of Idaho for displaying extreme courage in the line of duty. He was also very humble and polite in the way he worked with the citizens of Idaho County. Doug always puts the safety and concerns of the people above his own. On one such occasion I was able to witness his bravery firsthand as he jumped into the cold and swift moving river to save a little girl’s life. He was awarded the Idaho State Medal of Honor for that. He is a hero that inspires those around him to do more and become better.
Over the years of working with Doug Ulmer I was able to learn a lot from him. I was able to get to know him on a personal level and know the personal side of Doug. He is a great husband, father, brother and son to his family. To me and my family, he has always been a great friend and someone to look up to.
In this messed up world we can all agree we need more heroes to look up to and help guide us through these tough times. When you get your ballot in the mail, vote for Doug Ulmer, Idaho County Sheriff.
Carlos Martinez
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.