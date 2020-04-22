While I have never voted in Idaho County, and probably never will, I have worked many hours from Riggins to the Lolo Pass areas with Idaho County law enforcement officers.
One incident, and there were many others, involved a person going in the icy cold Clearwater River, and Doug Ulmer jumped in and pulled him to shore, when no one else would, saving his life.
Now, after many incidents of this kind of duty, I always felt safe as a clam when Doug Ulmer was my backup. If it as my choice, he would always be my backup.
Now, please don’t tell me Doug Ulmer isn’t qualified to be sheriff of Idaho County.
By the way, this was many years before Sheriff Giddings was ever heard of.
As far as I know, Sheriff Giddings is a very good sheriff doing a great job.
However, again, don’t tell me Doug Ulmer isn’t qualified, because I know better.
Gordon H. “Gordy” Mills
Retired, Idaho State Police
Lewiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.