It is with distinct pleasure that I write my first ever letter to the editor in support of Doug Ulmer as our next Idaho County sheriff. I have known Doug for over 35 years. This letter is based upon personal observation of Doug in the work, community and school scenes. I have full confidence in Doug in all aspects of life. He was always the law enforcement officer I could call if I had a question, or concern as a school principal. He knows and understands the law to the fullest extent. He may not have always been able to give me the answer I wanted to hear, due to the law; however, he would do everything in his power to serve and protect our schools, our students and our communities. Doug Ulmer has a wealth of experience in every avenue of law enforcement and he is the man for the job.
If I ever have an emergency, Doug Ulmer would be the first person I would hope to see. He has jumped into water on numerous occasions to save someone in distress. He has handled back country search and rescues, and was integral in ushering people out of the dangerous fires we had in recent years. However, most importantly, Doug Ulmer will be visible. If you have a need, he will not send someone else to do the job. Simply put, he cares.
I strongly support Doug Ulmer as our next Idaho County sheriff. He knows and understands the values that make Idaho County a place that people want to call home.
Carrie Nygaard
Kamiah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.