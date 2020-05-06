Having known Doug Ulmer since my days as a county commissioner, I can tell you he is a very good man, a fair man, and a man of high integrity. The kind of guy you want wearing a badge. He’ll make an excellent sheriff, and he has my vote.
James Rockwell
Grangeville
