Following on the heels of my previous letter to the editor, Most sheriffs wimps, and my guest editorial in the Progress, Choose your sheriff with wisdom, I offer this: No candidate for sheriff who speaks to the press and is quoted as calling the office he seeks a “department” is fit to command this most high office of county government (Lewiston Tribune, April 19).
Twice referring to the Office of Sheriff as a “department,” as Doug Ulmer has done, and at the same time calling himself a constitutional sheriff, tells me a sheriff candidate that does not know the difference between a “department” and an “office” within county government, basic civics, has no business running for the highest office in the county.
Apparently Doug Ulmer missed the fact that this writer instituted legislation Senator Carl Crabtree sponsored in 2018 (SB 1282) to remove all references to a so-called “sheriff’s department” in the Idaho statutes and to get the damnable “SD” plates off some 900 sheriff’s vehicles. Where was Deputy Ulmer when plates were being changed to SO? If you do not know the correct name of the office you seek after some 30 years of service, what else don’t you know?
Those behind Ulmer’s bid to become Idaho County’s sheriff are not concerned about do we have the best man for the job, has proved himself to be a real constitutional sheriff, but more interested in removing a truly independent sheriff--as a sheriff should be--and getting a good ol’ boy that will fit the vision of a Skip Brandt, whom I took on 10 years ago and exposed exactly what he was a party to in ripping off the citizens of the county.
The citizens of Idaho County deserve honest government, and need the most qualified sheriff and undersheriff. Hands down, at this time especially, when constitutional violations of the peoples’ rights by governors, including ours, is taking place, Doug Giddings and Jim Gorges are rock solid.
David Johnson
Kamiah
