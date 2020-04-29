I have known Doug Ulmer and his family for over 35 years. Doug is deeply rooted in this county and the local communities. He has proven himself many times over in is 30-plus years as an Idaho County deputy and will make a great sheriff. He treats everyone fairly and knows how to make the quick, tough decisions necessary to keep bad situations from getting worse. I don't recall ever hearing a complaint about how Doug treated anyone or how he did his job. He respects people and it shows.
Please give Doug Ulmer your vote for Idaho County Sheriff.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
