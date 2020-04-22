The voters in Idaho County will be making a critically important decision on May 19, 2020.There are two individuals seeking the majority vote for the office of Sheriff. I fully support Doug Ulmer for sheriff of Idaho County. I have known Doug nearly all of my life and have worked closely with him on many different school related activities.
The one activity that I would like to talk about is the work that Doug has done with raising money for the local food banks. Doug approached me (Prairie High School) along with three other athletic directors from Grangeville, Clearwater Valley, and Kamiah to try and get Idaho County Sheriff’s Office more involved with the schools. Out of that meeting came the rivalry basketball games known as the Idaho County Shootout and the Upriver Rampage. In the nine years since the inception of these games, these four local schools have raised more than a $150,000 in cash and food for the local food banks of Idaho County. I promise you, without Doug’s relentless work on this idea, this would have never happened. Doug has also worked closely with our school youth by starting up the cadet program, as well as making several appearances in my criminal justice class.
Doug’s expertise, professionalism and most importantly, his tireless work ethic, are beyond reproach and invaluable to the future success of the department.
I have never publicly endorsed a candidate for public office. As a matter of fact, this is the first person ever for me. It’s Doug’s passion for Idaho County that won me over. After all, Doug has lived in Idaho County all of his life and worked in law enforcement for 33 years. Not a more dedicated man than Doug! Please vote Doug Ulmer for sheriff.
Remember that you have to vote by mail this year. You can obtain a ballot by going to: https://idahovotes.gov/absentee-request
Travis Mader
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.