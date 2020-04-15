John Quincy Adams once wrote, "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” In a world with so much uncertainty, we need a strong presence in our sheriff position that will be positive, forward thinking, and have solid communication skills. A sheriff, and a leader, must be willing to work with other local entities, be strong yet not vindictive, and always looking to better their county. There are two candidates in the Idaho County Sheriff race, and I have chosen my candidate.
Doug Ulmer has worked to make his state, his county, and his town a better place. He and his wife have been active members of the community, he has been a law enforcement officer for 33 years, being promoted to patrol lieutenant. He began the ICSO cadet program in 2012, which helps young people learn more about law enforcement. In an article from Feb. 21, 2018, he stated that “It is such a pleasure to work with these teenagers and help them understand that law enforcement is more than just arresting people, it is also about helping people.” Doug and Tina also began the Upriver Rampage and Prairie Shootout, the annual event that helps Idaho County communities and schools come together. These two events donate thousands of pounds in canned food to the local food banks.
Doug also puts his whole heart into his job and in bettering his community. I have witnessed it, but the Idaho County Free Press also has had numerous articles in the paper. These articles range from animal cruelty investigations to police officers stopping, apprehending, and confiscating drugs in the Kooskia area where Doug Ulmer presides. As a local Idaho County resident, I know drugs are everywhere, but I am thankful he and his deputies are working on keeping drugs out of our communities. One program while patrol lieutenant was beginning the Plain Clothes Drug Interdiction team, which results in multiple arrests and drug seizures, as well.
I have become a friend of Doug and Tina, and feel blessed to call them that. He is a good, loyal, Christian man, and the right leader for the job for Idaho County Sheriff. #voteulmerforsheriff
Jenna Boggan
Kooskia
