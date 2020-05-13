The casualties of a public election campaign can be heartbreaking, especially when you have known the candidate for pretty much all of his life. He and his family are under a microscope every moment of the day. Luckily, they are good, ethical and morally strong people.
Here are the reasons that I will vote for Doug Ulmer
- Doug has worked his way from the bottom of the department to the number three spot in the department (you can only get to the other two spots through election). This gives him a knowledge base that many others never achieve. He understands our rights and he knows how to protect them and us!
- Being an officer in an area where you grew up can’t be easy. No one handles this better than Doug Ulmer. He knows that people make mistakes, and Doug is not one to hold it against them. I’m 100 percent sure most of the youth that has grown up around here in the last 30 years owe Doug Ulmer a huge thank you for keeping them out of trouble and heading them in the right direction.
- Doug and his wife came up with the ideas of the Upriver Rampage and the Camas Prairie Shootout, which has loaded the county’s food banks for the last 10 years. He started the cadet program for the local high school seniors to teach them the ins and outs of law enforcement.
- The most important thing is Doug Ulmer has been here for all of us. If you think of every crazy event that has happened in the Clearwater Valley, who ushered people off the hillsides during the fires, who rescued people from flooding waters, who dove into freezing waters to rescue people, no only once but several times? The answer is Doug Ulmer! I know if I am ever in need of help, I want Doug Ulmer to come to my rescue.
- I strongly urge you to vote for the person who knows and understands the values that make Idaho County a great place to live. Vote Ulmer 4Sheriff.
Kathleen Messenger
Kamiah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.