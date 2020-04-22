Republican to Republicans, I’m voting for Doug Ulmer and urging you, too! Sheriff Giddings barely eked out reelection in 2016, underrepresenting the majority party of the county, so I know many are in already agreement.
Though the Giddings family seems to be an Idaho County dynasty, Ulmer is the best choice for sheriff. Giddings’ wife is the leader of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC), and his daughter is in the legislature. I happily support two, but Sheriff Giddings has given me multiple reasons to question ability as an officer and a leader.
I have known both candidates since about 1995. Doug Ulmer has demonstrated to me calm, lawful, ethical thinking in both his personal life and professional. He worked his way up through the ranks of the ICSO while raising a family. He and his wife, Tina, an active businesswoman, slowly and steadily raised their lot in life, rearing three wonderful children.
How will Doug Ulmer handle day to day issues? First, he will do a thorough background check of potential employees. Next, he will hold employees accountable, while still supporting them. God knows, that this is a tough time to be in law enforcement, but we can’t have sexual predators wearing badges. There will not be any good ol’ boy favoritism.
Doug Ulmer knows Idaho County and its people because he is a lifelong resident. He has a vested interest in his relationships with people and communities, so he will “buy” back into the communities that have recently been underserved by the sheriff. His choice and announcement of Brian Hewson for undersheriff shows a great beginning.
I see Doug supervising firm, fair, and consistent law enforcement, emphasizing the major crimes over the regulatory issues. He will fulfill his duties while fulfilling his oath and protecting individual rights.
Glen Swearingen
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.