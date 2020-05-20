This time of year, the voting public is inundated with statements of promise and statements of principle. We all hope that the people we vote for are honest and committed to our benefit, while being true to their oath of support for our state and national constitutions. Hope springs eternal.
We are fortunate to have a candidate seeking re-election to the position of state legislator for our district. I support Ms. Priscilla Giddings. Giddings is a proven Republican, a proven conservative, a proven patriot over and over again. She communicates with us on a regular basis asking for input on issues of import to us. She is a true warrior for the basic rights we enjoy and fights the RINO leadership in Boise for you and for me.
Anyone who follows state politics will recall that Giddings is the target for abuse when standing on principle when those around her are compromised. We would all be better off if more of the politicians in Boise and Idaho County had the courage and commitment Giddings displays on every issue.
One thing I believe is that when the Democrats attack her and the Tribune editor abuses the truth about her on such a regular basis, it means she is doing things correctly and keeping her promises to voters in our district.
Please join me and vote for courage, commitment, patriotism and American values. Vote for Ms. Priscilla Giddings. For the sake of our state and our nation.
Al Bolden
White Bird
