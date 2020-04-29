I would like to share some of my thoughts of Idaho County. I grew up here, got married, raised our children while working hard to make a living. I have seen many changes over the years, including the changes we have made. We have two businesses, Wild River Cabinets and canyon House, adding to the change. Our businesses are dependent on change. I believe people move to Idaho County because of its uniqueness. Over the years, new residents have built homes, got jobs, built businesses. Changes that have kept all of us making a living.
Now our whole world has changed. I am now looking for some stability. The changes I have a hard time with are the big government. Too many agencies, too many regulations (not laws), too much authority. I want to say that Sheriff Giddings has stood up for Idaho County’s uniqueness. He understands the need for changes but also understands the need for our individual and community rights. He has had some hard challenges sticking up for some of our lifestyles that big government tries to rule or even do away with.
I am sorry that I don’t know of Doug Ulmer’s accomplishments, but I do feel Sheriff Giddings has been good for our county. With all the dramatic changes happening now, I am very reluctant to add another. I believe Sheriff Giddings is and still can be part of the stability we need. Who knows what our future will be? I am voting for Sheriff Giddings and stability.
Joaquin Lowe
White Bird
