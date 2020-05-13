Does having principles and not surrendering them mean that you can’t be effective as a lawmaker? That you can’t relate to others or represent your constituents?
Listed to the thoughts of one of the great women of our state:
“Often women try to play at being a man in a “man’s world” rather than using their innate strengths in their leadership roles (p. 170).
I noticed that the female leaders seemed to be the ones with the most effective relationship-building skills, which enabled them to help others process the stresses of life and to mend moral injuries…. I often noticed it was the women who demonstrated compassionate, non-judgmental approach, without posing a threat to males’ masculinity (p. 172).
It is this authentic sensitivity that makes a woman leader irreplaceable (p. 182).
I firmly believe that being a strong female leader does not include insulting or belittling the value of men in our world (p. 184).”
Courage and character are necessary to retain freedom. Personally, I admire the teenage girl who became a world champion powerlifter, trained to fly an A-10 Warthog, earned “Top Gun” for using her aircraft weapons accurately, received nine air medals, was an ISP mission commander, holds an MS in physiology, and left the Air Force to become a legislator, wife and mother.
If you want to learn more about his great Idahoan, read her fascinating and humbling autobiography, Curiously Strong. If you want your freedoms protected, vote to retain her as Idaho State Representative, District 7A.
Mary Hohmann
Kamiah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.