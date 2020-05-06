“If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.”—James Madison, Federalist 51
Right after his election, Matt confessed publicly, on stage, before a live audience. As cameras rolled, Matt confessed publicly what we all should admit daily:
“I wish to inform you that you have kept your perfect record of electing sinners as presidents of the Missouri Synod. I guarantee to you: I will sin and fail.”
Matthew C. Harrison, elected 2010 as President of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, spoke truth: We’re all sinners needing God’s undeserved mercy in Christ. He was wise to lower expectations. Voters always elect sinners—whether for church council or city council—for president of a congregation—or a country. Knowing that, America’s Founders balanced power and limited government. Jefferson saw that key reality and traced our rights, not to government, but to God:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”—The Declaration of Independence
Politicians sometimes assume an air of perfection. Statesmen are more cautious. Whether in Christ’s church or the U.S. Congress, elected leaders must be held—and hold themselves—not to perfectibility, but accountability. The Apostle Paul, self-described “chief of sinners,” penned a list of leadership qualities for local pastors:
“[An] overseer must be above reproach; the husband of one wife; sober-minded; self-controlled; respectable; hospitable; able to instruct; not a drunkard; not violent but gentle; not quarrelsome; not a lover of money; managing his own household well, with all dignity keeping his children submissive; not a novice . . . Moreover, he must be well-thought of by outsiders . . .” (I Timothy 3).
Pastoral proportions fit few politicians and no demagogues. We elect sinners, not angels. Luther said that people get the rulers they deserve. That’s almost an insult.
Gary Altman
Grangeville
