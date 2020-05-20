I was reading the letters in the paper and I was very shocked at what people were writing. I am just a kid, but even I can see the disrespectful things that are written in these letters. I am not going to point anyone out, because that too would be disrespectful. Are these the people we want to be role models for the kids of our county? Our nice county needs to stay as good as possible. I am not saying that you should not voice your opinion, but voice it respectfully.
Please, for the good of our community and for the good of the future generation, my generation, be respectful. We all need good role models, grownups and kids alike. That is all I have to say. Just keep in mind: Voice your opinion respectfully.
Julia Wassmuth
Craigmont
