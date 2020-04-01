Wow! What a difference a month makes! Just a month ago, many old codgers like myself were concerned that socialist Bernie Sanders was leading the Democrats’ pack of candidates for president this fall. Then along came lurking Joe, and the Bernie dream has faded once again! But a new word now dominates the news! Coronavirus! So, following is a shortened "Red Neck Review" written by myself April 1 of last year!
"Well, the clock is still ticking! And whatever is going to happen in the future is one week closer! That much we all know! Whether those ticks will result in a happy ending, or with a sudden new tragic event leaving us shocked and stunned, only time will tell. No answer coming here! That next event could happen next week, month, or year or more! But make no mistake! Conditions today like those discussed in last week's review, send a clear message that a day of reckoning could well be on the horizon! So, the question we ask, can an individual do anything to impact the future?
"Well, the answer given here is a resounding yes! In past articles, examples have been given of single individuals who have impacted dramatically events around them. History is full of such individuals! Remember George Washington? Or Greek hero King Leonidas and his unnamed 300 Spartans who stopped thousands of Persians at Thermopylae Pass to help preserve the ideas of democracy Greece has passed down to us? The point is, efforts by unknown individuals, like those Spartan warriors, do have a profound impact on the world they live in! Is it not safe to say every individual life in some way forever changes the world?
"So, what can the average individual do about the conditions we see in the news every day?
Very simple really! Each of us can make a little more effort to steer our world in a better direction! Prayer for starters! One finds in the Bible statements made by our Lord: "Ask anything in my name, and I will give it to you!" Pray with the faith that "can move mountains!"
And who knows? Maybe one more praying individual can change our threatening world!
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
