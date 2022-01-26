Last week, I witnessed a senior on a high school swim team ‘bribe’ a 9-year-old young lady to drop out of an exercise challenge. This young lady, smiling, turned and asked, “What? Are you afraid of being beat by a 9-year-old girl!” As a bystander, I thought, “Wow, game on! I will enjoy this”. A few minutes earlier, Taisley (9) and her sister, Elsa (7), daughters of the swimming coach, challenged the high school swim team to a ‘plank war’. After one minute, the competition became personal pride. It was beautiful for me to see what happened next. No one wanted to be beaten by Taisley or Elsa. Others simply wanted to do their best.
The five-to-10-minute projected challenge extended to 15, 20, 25, and finally, 30 minutes. Individuals applauded teammates. In the end, only two remained: Taisely and a freshman named Stetson. I have wondered since, what it is that unlocks the potential of individuals to new standards of performance. I often think of Roger Bannister, who broke the 4-minute mile so many years ago. Some doctors said a 4-minute mile was physiologically impossible, the lungs and heart couldn’t do it. Yet, Roger did it, and many others have since. I am thankful for those who set new standards for themselves in physical, mental, and emotional venues.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
