When the levy failed last year, I thought the district had gotten the message that something had to be done to bring their finances in order and figure out how to operate within their existing budget. Boy was I wrong!
Prior to last year’s levy failing, the board had been in negotiations with the teachers’ union and board stated they needed to cut family dependent benefits down from 70 percent to 40 percent. The union then simply refused to come to the bargaining table and chose to allow their benefits to automatically renew in September 2019. Then the levy failed leaving the board with no choice but to declare a “financial emergency,” at which time the board voted unanimously to cut family dependent benefits entirely. The failed levy was for $3.9 million. The new superintendent came on board shortly after the levy failed and felt the district actually needed $4.1 million to function efficiently. So, they took $4 million from the sacred forest service funds and things continued as normal.
I am not aware of a single individual in our community who does not care for our children and their education, but at what cost? Our children are our future. What exactly are we teaching them when all they hear from school administrators and teachers is, we need more money? You aren’t teaching them to be fiscally responsible individuals and stand on their own two feet; you are teaching them to rely on handouts, someone else to pay their way.
MVSD received just under $400,000 covid relief funds last year. School spent approximately $133 thousand on computers, laptops, etc. The remainder $284 thousand went to administrators and staff. The school is on track to receive just under $2 million more in covid relief funds with 80 percent of that figure already or soon to be delivered to the school and remainder coming later. Forest service funds came in this year at $934,244 and approximately $90,000 coming to the school in July from the Idaho State Lottery. They want an additional $3.1 million. When is enough, enough?
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
