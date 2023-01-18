Where are the irate taxpayers when thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment sits idle in labs on the GEMS’ campus one day a week? Ditto the fabulous library. Is there anyone out there besides me who knows the 4-day school week is a bad idea?

Sally Nolan

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments