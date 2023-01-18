Where are the irate taxpayers when thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment sits idle in labs on the GEMS’ campus one day a week? Ditto the fabulous library. Is there anyone out there besides me who knows the 4-day school week is a bad idea?
Sally Nolan
