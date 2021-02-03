Each Friday in Kamiah, along with a group of adults and high school students, I attend a fascinating Constitution 101 class.
On Jan. 22, our group of about 25 had as a guest speaker the Idaho County chairman for the Republican Party, James Rockwell.
Rockwell told our group, “There was no election fraud in Georgia.”
This is a big fat lie. I wouldn’t have believed these words if I hadn’t been right there to hear them.
“What about the video of that election worker rolling out suitcases of ballots from under a table?” I asked.
Rockwell essentially replied that Georgia’s governor and secretary of state would quietly fix any issues before the next election. “They’re Republican,” he said.
I’m a former Republican chief election judge. I watched the Georgia Legislature’s election fraud hearings from start to finish — which made it clear that the Georgia Republican Party actively fought to cover up the steal. I’ve worked as an editor of national election results for a major U.S. newspaper. I am committed to truth and accuracy.
Brothers and sisters, I moved 2,445 miles last year to get away from a steady diet of big fat lies in my former home state of Maryland. If I wanted to hear gaslighting denials of election fraud, I could have stayed back East and listened to Democrat talking points.
Can we have some honesty in the ranks of Idaho County Republicans?
Jeannette Belliveau
Kamiah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.