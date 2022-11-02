In my mind, society and ‘government’ structures are separate and distinct. A society stems from individuals with needs and hopes. The result is communication, work, and trade between individuals and families. A society of working individuals is a blessing. In society, however, as individuals, we are not always angels. Due to limited experience or fatigue, we err. When we err, we suffer. Because suffering is pain, sometimes to avoid pain or work, an individual may plunder the fruit of his neighbor to sustain life. Plundering is, of course, wrong.
In order to deter plundering, honest individuals, due to their hard work to sustain life, create a governmental structure: sheriffs, judges, representatives. A good sheriff is a blessing. So are other honest public servants. However, if public servants/elected officials forget why honest individuals originally elected them, as found in their oath of office, these public servants transform themselves into self-appointed ‘gods on earth,’ who use the ‘force of law as their scepter.’ These ‘servants’ may even plunder on their behalf or on behalf of their donors for the ‘good of all’ or ‘safety of all.’ This dreadful condition worsens when we realize that we are the means, through taxes, that fund their tyranny and legalized plunder. Public servants, initially a blessing, if now are operating dishonestly, opposite to their original purpose, are now a curse.
