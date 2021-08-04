“These are the times that try men’s souls” Thomas Paine, 1776
On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of angry Americans stormed the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C. The Democratic Party, the Washington elite deep state and the fake news media have done their utmost to demean these citizens and distort the facts. The protesters have been called insurrectionist, domestic terrorists, a mob and rioters. Sure some criminal acts were committed, but they pale in contrast when compared to the senseless fire bombings, police assaults, looting and mass destruction committed by Black Lives Matter and Antifa.
After the dust settles and common sense prevails, a look at our own American history may paint a different picture. A similar incident occurred on Dec. 16, 1773, in Boston Harbor. That incident is known as the Boston Tea Party and was initially condemned by George Washington and labeled “an act of violent in justice” by Benjamin Franklin. Over 100 American colonists, supported by thousands of onlookers, descended on three private ships, confined the crews below decks and dumped almost two million dollars of tea into the bay. They were dressed in wild garb, called themselves Mohawks and were armed with tomahawks and axes. They were angry at the British government. This act of criminal violence is widely accepted as the start of the American Revolution.
Do I want a physical revolution? Certainly not, but the anger and frustration of at least 50 percent of Americans must be recognized or our own history indicates that possible result. The protesters on Jan. 6 had within them many of the same qualities as those who participated in or helped plan the Boston Tea Party: John Hancock, Paul Revere, John Adams, Sam Adams and scores of Americans that later fought for our freedom in the American Revolution. We owe them a debt.
Like the British government of the 1770s, our current inept, self-serving and corrupt federal government continues on an un-American path denying due process to the Jan. 6 protesters. We also owe those modern day patriots our support.
Buck Weckman
Grangeville
