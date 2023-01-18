I, too, have a formal complaint and request for the resignation of the superintendent, Trish Simonson (JSD 243), for disparagement and misrepresentation. Trish Simonson’s comments plainly reach to divide the Riggins community members, and she has implanted and made known her opinions as a professional.

As a concerned community member, taxpayer of Riggins, Idaho County, I am completely offended and outraged by the ignorance displayed in the superintendent’s public statements, from the Superintendent’s Desk (jsd243.org) Jan. 9, 2023: “A Letter to Stakeholders.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments