I, too, have a formal complaint and request for the resignation of the superintendent, Trish Simonson (JSD 243), for disparagement and misrepresentation. Trish Simonson’s comments plainly reach to divide the Riggins community members, and she has implanted and made known her opinions as a professional.
As a concerned community member, taxpayer of Riggins, Idaho County, I am completely offended and outraged by the ignorance displayed in the superintendent’s public statements, from the Superintendent’s Desk (jsd243.org) Jan. 9, 2023: “A Letter to Stakeholders.”
Considering Simonson’s public position, I believe an apology is well-deserved for the community as a whole. Stunningly, the very hate, vitriol and division that the superintendent and the trustees of the Salmon River School board have accused concerned community members of is on full display in the superintendent’s latest public announcement. I am astounded by her inability to address all stakeholders from an equal and nonbiased position.
The superintendent, by circulating her opinions, “a few of our community members,” “they claim...,” “their members,” “gathering their masses to attend board meetings,” and “it’s my opinion that they are an extremist group,” I believe this organization wishes...,” “I also believe they aim...” ...she has slandered me and labeled me, and many other concerned community members as extremists, by linking up these divisive blanket statements. This is not right.
These public statements need to be corrected immediately.
This malice towards Arthur Schaper, and community members presented in Simonson’s announcement is unwarranted and unnecessary. Arthur’s request for the names of members sitting on the secret book reconsideration committee is a legal request by (open meetings) and has only brought truth and light to the fact that the superintendent, too, sits on this book committee, as well as the district librarian. The list of all members has now been released to the public.
