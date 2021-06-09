I represent the American Legion and the VFW in our wonderful community. Recently, the VFW Crea D’ Haven Post 3520 placed flags along Main Street in respect to the upcoming holiday. Later that day, we again placed flags on the graves of those who gave their lives at some point for us to enjoy our freedoms. We are always joined by American Legion posts 37 and 152, the local Boy Scout Troop, and fellow volunteers who just wanted to help out.

On Memorial Day, we gathered up ourselves and conducted a ceremony in honor of those who left before us as a tribute to their memories. We had 30-plus people show up and listen to our ceremony. Later, I went over to White Bird to participate in another ceremony with American Legion Post 152. So, I am often asked: “Why do you/we do this?” Simply put, I am a veteran, a Marine by choice, and a solid American when it comes to those men and women and canines. I will always see to any/every ceremony humanly possible given to any veterans whose very lives I am very thankful for. I am proud of my country, my nation, and the thousands of people I am surrounded by. I learn from them, and in turn, they learn from me. Memorial Day is a day when you give pause to your everyday lives and look upon the names at your local cemetery, memorial walls, or pictures that you or someone has, and offer thanks for their sacrifices.

I want to thank those who attended Monday’s ceremonies in White Bird and Grangeville, and volunteered where they could. I, and many more like me, truly believe that we served and /or currently serve to ensure the freedoms you live every day. In closing, I would like everyone to remember this phrase: “All gave some, some gave all.”

Lucky Gallego

veteran, USMC; VFW-American Legion

Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments