Life is stressful, and most people are interested in padding themselves with as much security (against harm/loss) as possible. The price for that security is a fascinating study. The life of a nation is no different.
Historically, kings have arisen offering security via military protection. Also amongst the services kings provide is an identity. Most people live quiet lives of nagging inconsequence, but a king can provide a personality, a strength, and an appealing, national vivaciousness. Kings lead. They expend the energy to become great, and their leadership creates cohesiveness, belonging. Kings cost a lot, though. The cost of civic security has always been liberty: the opportunity to speak freely, travel freely, make and spend money freely, congregate freely, and enjoy basic respect freely; with tyrannically-inclined controls, all these evaporate. If a benevolent God created Mankind, like America’s founders asserted, He would, Himself, be the true security Mankind needs.
If, however, there is no good, involved Creator, as popular American opinion today asserts, then perhaps men do well to dwell communally, to amass wealth and social securities, and to brace themselves defiantly against impending destruction. Faith in divine intervention sounds preposterous to materialists laboring to provide for themselves. Likewise, to ignore God’s sustaining place in creation is unacceptable to modern believers. Understanding the high cost of security, America’s founders opted against a powerful, central leadership. Instead, they held that dignified people, especially ones acknowledging God’s benevolent providence, could, in His grace, govern themselves. Whether or not America needs to rewrite its documents is for the people to decide.
David Manley
Kamiah
(0) comments
