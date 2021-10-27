Open letter to the Democratic Party:
When do we citizens say “enough?” How can Democrats defend/support what they now stand for? The Democrats once defended labor, farmers, people trying to make it through hard work. In the last year, these things I see at the feet of the Democrats:
1. Seizing of private property to allow people to live rent free while the owners struggle with the mortgage and taxes.
2. Encouraging firing employees who refuse vaccination. Skilled people who may find themselves petitioning the government that created their distress to live rent free. People who volunteered. People who choose to put their lives on the line every day!
3. A president who refuses to speak with the American people unless it is carefully scripted. I have lived under presidents I disagreed with, and everyone spoke with the people and took questions they needed to take and answered them. Some poor answers, some absolute lies, and some truths. They faced a press, that I thought was an advocate for the public, asked hard questions and pressed for hard answers. Not anymore. The press and we the people are putting up with this kind of unacceptable behavior. He time and again turns his back on us. Unacceptable. Indefensible.
4. Giving benefits/rights that come with citizenship to people who enter our country illegally, stay here illegally.
5. Giving away resources to people who don’t/won’t contribute financially. Taking resources away from its intended purpose and diverting to whatever agenda the Democratic party has today. Damn the torpedoes and to hell with the consequences! The source of those resources? Those now having livelihoods and families threatened by the policies of – the Democrats!
Just a few points the Democrats bear responsibility for. I hope, for our future, Democrat supporters will consider — are we, as a whole, better off today than just two years ago? If yes, then defend it with facts, not rhetoric or puppet-like responses. If no, then suck it up and make a change.
Ronald Reagan, 1962 — “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. It left me.”
Enough! “Let’s go Brandon!”
Edwin Anglesey
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.