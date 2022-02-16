The better education our students acquire – right here, in Mountain View School District – the more opportunities they’ll have for getting wonderful jobs. Think about that. A good education opens doors. A poor education is like an invisible prison.

21st-century students need to understand Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. Huh? Yes. Engineers who keep our GPS (Global Positioning System) satellites working must incorporate that theory to make the system accurate. Without relativistic corrections, its measurements would be erroneous, unacceptable.

21st-century students need to understand quantum mechanics and agrochemistry. Why? Because modern electronics and farming are using such knowledge to replace the old ways of doing things. One need only to look up the exciting degrees offered by the University of Idaho’s College of Engineering to see this. And while you’re there, check out the degrees and salaries for jobs in the food, plant and animal sciences.

America’s great capitalistic system and innovation are moving forward, regardless of whether or not one believes in climate change. Major automotive manufacturers are building hybrid cars and trucks and fully electronic ones. Tesla cars and Ford’s F-150 Lightning pickup come to mind. A fully electronic small passenger airplane has been built and is being tested.

Students preparing to spend their lives repairing gasoline and diesel engines will be training to become dinosaurs. Students with advanced knowledge of science and technology will be working from their homes and many other places. An astronomer relative of mine flies to various parts of the world to repair and upgrade astronomical observatories, and he does contract work for NASA, without having to go to one of its offices.

Where can our students learn the skills needed for their future? Public education!

B. Edwards, of the MVSD school board, has presented the math for why the $1.7 million levy is needed. It’s time to complain to the state legislature about not fully funding public education and to elect other representatives if they don’t.

Meanwhile, we owe our students the best education possible. We need to approve MVSD’s proposed levy. Ultimately our students, and our own well-being, will depend on it.

Steve Koehler

Grangeville

