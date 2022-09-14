Remember, one does not have to believe exactly the way I believe in order to be saved. But you must be doing the best you can, with what you do understand, for the right reason, while seeking greater understanding, to the best of your abilities.

I believe that Jesus made His sacrifice for all sinners. So, the following is not intended to be derogatory toward any particular one of my fellow sinners, just informational.

