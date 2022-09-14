Remember, one does not have to believe exactly the way I believe in order to be saved. But you must be doing the best you can, with what you do understand, for the right reason, while seeking greater understanding, to the best of your abilities.
I believe that Jesus made His sacrifice for all sinners. So, the following is not intended to be derogatory toward any particular one of my fellow sinners, just informational.
Sometime back I read or viewed some information about a number of persons who have surgically altered their biological gender.
The conclusion of the research showed that nearly every person who has done the above, sooner or later, has seriously regretted having done so.
The point is, it might be a good idea to wait until one is fully matured, biologically, mentally and preferably spiritually, before such an irreversible decision is made. I have read this level of maturity does not fully develop until a person reaches their 30s.
May you be wonderfully blessed as you sincerely seek our Lord’s very best will for your life.
Your friend, fellow sinner and brother in Jesus the Christ.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.