On behalf of the board of directors and volunteers, our Camas Prairie Food Bank family would like to express our deepest thanks for the generosity of both monetary and food contributions donated over the 2021 holiday season. We also saw an abundance of fall fruits and veggies delivered for others to enjoy. We can’t thank you enough, including both individual citizens, as well as business leaders, for making the Camas Prairie Food Bank such an important focus of your charitable efforts. We are blessed.
Mary Mangold
Grangeville
