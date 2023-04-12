Patrick, I love your passion for what you believe; you remind me of Saint Paul.
As to your points of other gods, you are right. Hedonism, materialism and individualism come to mind. For some, one of these, maybe all of them rule their lives, and that is sad because there is no joy in any of them; and any happiness they might bring is fleeting. I know, I tried.
Man searches for meaning and purpose and many men have offered their vision. However, the historical Jesus compels us to make a choice; Bishop Barron states it well. Buddha claimed to have found a way that he wished to share; Jesus said, “I am the way.” Mohammed claimed that through him divine truth had been communicated; Jesus said, “l am the truth.” Confucius could maintain he discovered a new and uplifting form of life; Jesus said, “I am the life.”
Paraphrasing C.S. Lewis, “Jesus is either a liar, a lunatic, or He is who He says he is;” He is either God or he is a bad man.
To your point of only 63% believing in Christianity, hallelujah! In the last 125 years, men have tried to remove God from the lexicon of our society, and we still have 63%. I like the odds, and this is so because he wrote it upon our hearts. “Before I formed you in your mother’s womb I knew you, and before you were born, I dedicated you.”
Patrick, we will always have the presence of evil and its people who are induced by it, not inanimate objects; and if we had more support for the ways Jesus desires us to live, our world and our lives would be better.
This is not a government supporting religion, this is the citizens holding themselves to a higher moral authority, in our personal lives and through our laws. God bless.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.