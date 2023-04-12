Patrick, I love your passion for what you believe; you remind me of Saint Paul.

As to your points of other gods, you are right. Hedonism, materialism and individualism come to mind. For some, one of these, maybe all of them rule their lives, and that is sad because there is no joy in any of them; and any happiness they might bring is fleeting. I know, I tried.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments