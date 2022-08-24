It may be the fact that I am part American Indian is a main reason I was framed and put into prison. When I was on the outside, I wrote letters to the editors in which I sometimes partially spoke out against the anomaly of tribal governments. I can imagine that caused much animosity in the anemic halls of tribal government.
I have to wonder exactly what aspects of the government were involved in both frame-ups of me. If I was considered different and separate from the rest of American citizens on the basis of race, not just my religious beliefs, that should be of concern to everyone of good conscience.
With my being persecuted by a Christian theocracy, one might think that the liberals would support me. I’ve written to the ACLU, The Southern Poverty Law Center, Amnesty International, Mother Jones and other liberal outlets but they have all hung me out to dry. The reason is because I embrace the white side of my heritage and that is not allowed.
inmate, Idaho State Correctional Institution
(Editor’s note: Wood, 55, is currently serving a minimum 30- to maximum 40-year sentence for his 2009 convictions in Idaho County on assault with intent to commit a serious felony on a peace officer with a firearm enhancement, and battery on a police officer. Convictions were on assaults committed in 2007 and 2008 on Idaho County Sheriff’s Office personnel.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.