It may be the fact that I am part American Indian is a main reason I was framed and put into prison. When I was on the outside, I wrote letters to the editors in which I sometimes partially spoke out against the anomaly of tribal governments. I can imagine that caused much animosity in the anemic halls of tribal government.

I have to wonder exactly what aspects of the government were involved in both frame-ups of me. If I was considered different and separate from the rest of American citizens on the basis of race, not just my religious beliefs, that should be of concern to everyone of good conscience.

