Last week’s article highlighting Dr. Cleary’s concerns about the Syringa Board Code of Conduct immediately brought Covid Vaxx policy to mind.
It was a refusal to comply by brave employees who demanded bodily autonomy that forced additional consideration and discussion among board members and administrators at Syringa.
Looking back, how many people would pass on the Vaxx now if we could magically go back in time?
It is all being brought out again.
Election season appears to coincide with deadly new variants, and just in time, a new Vaxx is being rolled out.
350 words is nowhere near enough to address this topic.
I’m thankful many refused to be silenced even as we were mocked, maligned and accused of being ignorant conspiracy theorists and self-centered grandma killers.
There are players in government and Big Pharma who value control and profit over people.
It’s a painful, but essential, reality to be faced.
