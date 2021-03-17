So much to object to in the Democrat H-1 bill, and if I have heard correctly, the Democrats have entered a new very low, even for them.
H-1 provides loans or grants of up to 120 percent of farm and ranch debt, but only if the owner happens to be a new immigrant or a person of color. Race discrimination is now a major plank in the Democrat platform. Asking all of the Idaho farmers and ranchers, how does it feel to pay taxes to fund this support for your competitors? In the eyes of Biden and his house of horrors, you no longer count, you are just there paying to support other farmers and ranchers.
I guess you might benefit somehow from the hordes of illegal invaders Biden and his cartel are sending into our country by the thousands, but at what cost?
The stupidity of the Democrats in their surge to rule rather than govern is a real threat to America. God help us.
Al Bolden
White Bird
