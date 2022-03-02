I graduated from Grangeville High School almost four years ago. I was taught and influenced by some of the greatest teachers, which has blessed me in my collegiate studies. There was an established support system that instilled a drive in students to achieve their goals. It’s sad to see this mentality is turning for the opposite.

One of the greatest experiences I recall was the support found beneath the “Friday Night Lights”. The whole community would fill the bleachers at the football field, and the full parking would leave many of us walking a couple of blocks to get to the ticket booth. The support was there for those athletes as it was for us students. I stand in awe that a community can still support the success of our sports team, but cannot seem to support a district and pass a levy that would fund both athletics and academics.

Our community needs to come together and give opportunities to the rising generation just like the opportunities that were given to us. I hope all of us can look at the bigger picture and vote ‘yes’ to supporting our kids and giving them the opportunities they deserve. It is time we think about the future success of our community and what it will become. It was a passing levy that aided my success in becoming who I am today.

Michael Told

GHS class of 2018

Cedar Hills, Utah

