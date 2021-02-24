To be candid, like many others, I am a newcomer to Idaho. Many of us are fleeing from suppression in the communist-like states to the immediate West. For many years, in my previous state, I fought the evil that would destroy traditional marriage, corrupt our children’s souls and imprison us all. I love our newly adopted community, but fear it may also fall to the now national assault on American principles.
Recently, with a smile, I watched two of my grandsons, ages 17 and 15, leave for work at 5:30 a.m. in a snowstorm. Many of our local businesses offer entry level jobs to our youth. We should be grateful to these merchants for this service; it builds character, improves our community and ultimately makes for a greater America. Now the far left wants to “level the playing field” by raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. Beware, this increase in employee costs will result in the elimination of these entry level jobs and diminish America’s potential.
People of faith, you are a target. The words “under God” were dropped from the Pledge of Allegiance at the last Democratic National Convention. This deliberate omission is a statement in itself. It can only mean that they do not believe in or support those who have faith in God. Already, the current resident of the White House has enacted “Executive Orders” that directly conflict with Catholic doctrine. Will your faith be next?
The left’s intentions are not benign; if people of merit do nothing, we will die of a thousand cuts. The left will use tactics of intimidation and personal destruction. Be courageous; adopt these modified words of a great British leader who years ago faced a similar threat: We will fight them in the public square, we will fight them in our schools, we will fight them at the ballot box, we will never surrender.
Buck Weckman
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.