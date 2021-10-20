Friends,
You may have heard it said, that in the end there will be two sides concerning the plan of salvation, where religious organizations are concerned, the majority and the minority. And that throughout the plan of salvation it has almost consistently been the religious majority who opposes the truth of God and His faithful minority servants. Again, as we near the end, be it next year, or 10 years, those who enlist the aid of the governmental agencies (the majority) to force their opponents (the minority) into compliance with their religious position, those who stir up and create a religious pandemic… will not be working for God the Creator, for their position will conclusively oppose the authority of the Creator of all things.
There is a book, which I have discovered, that covers these things very well. It is a deep read and will give you a different perspective of what will happen just before Jesus returns to take His faithful home. It can be downloaded as a free pdf file from the link below. It was written in the late 1800’s. It will amaze you concerning its accuracy as related to the things which have transpired then and are transpiring now.
Although this book does mention the past and future bad behavior of certain religious organizations, the same author emphatically states that there will be multitudes who will be saved who are members of those and other entities. Why? Because they will be doing the best that they can, with what they understand, for the right reason, while continuing to seek greater understanding of God’s will for their lives.
Please, ask God to bless your efforts.
One last thought. Anytime you have a true, God-ordained movement, Satan infiltrates his agents into that group to cause trouble and to make the movement and its people look bad. So, do not be surprised if you encounter a person who professes to be part of God’s people, who has behaved inappropriately. Satan, the devil, is very good at embarrassing God and His followers and making them look bad.
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
