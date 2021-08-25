Unfortunately, the DEQ and the USFS are slowly and successfully destroying what the commonsense people took years to develop.
A little history to make a point: In the late ‘60s, the DEQ was formed. They stated that cars, sawmills and factories were putting too much carbon into the atmosphere with no filters on their exhaust and putting raw smoke into the atmosphere, so we put smog control on cars and a good share of the factories and sawmills had to shut down because they didn’t meet the regulations.
Everything was basically going good. We were logging and forest fires were put out. Until the ‘90s, we had forests that we could be proud of managed by the commonsense people. Then along came scientific management. Oh my God, the forests are getting overgrown; we must do controlled burns to thin the forests (which was a lie). These controlled burns and USFS let-burn policy of the new forest management were and still are putting huge amounts of carbon in the atmosphere. The forests are in the worst shape I have seen in 80 years.
Now did the DEQ do anything to stop this putting of carbon into the atmosphere? No. Did our congress people do anything? No. They were content to make their 100,000+ dollars a year and not rock the boat.
Now, according to my New World Dictionary 1985 edition, smoke is defined as the vaporous matter arising from something burning and made visible by minute particles of carbon suspended in it. Carbon dioxide is defined: Carbon dioxide and water are absorbed by plants, which synthesize certain carbohydrates and release oxygen into the air.
Now if carbon promotes plant growth, aren’t these people creating their own jobs by burning the forests which were great before science entered the management picture?
Leonard Wallace
New Meadows
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.