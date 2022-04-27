Cindy Carlson has certainly stepped up to the plate. After subbing for a week at the State House of Representatives, she had a call from God to overcome her fear to put herself and her principles on display in the public forum for us voters to decide if we want her to serve us in the State Senate. She definitely is not a career politician who wants to climb the ladder for power.

This woman, Cindy Carlson, will use her courage and principles to protect our individual and constitutional rights. To be specific, she will defend our parental rights, our right to life, and our right to private property. She will defend our free-market principles over the attitude that government is always the answer for spending and control.

She will do this because she has these basic inalienable principles ingrained in her upbringing. We do not have to be worried that her vote in committee will be different from voting on the floor due to political pressure or gain of power. We will not have to beg her to vote the way we believe – because she believes the same way. Vote for Cindy Carlson for State Senate.

Sheryl Nuxoll

Cottonwood

