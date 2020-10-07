I find it curious that a school levy was proposed (and failed) that was poorly written and poorly thought out.
I find it curious that certain school board members actually did not support the levy they proposed, campaigned and voted against it.
I find it curious that after 31 excellent experienced teachers resigned, $800,000 miraculously showed up in the budget right after the school year started.
I find it curious that the school board has spent tens of thousands of dollars on attorney’s fees fighting the teachers who hold our students’ future in their hands and the teachers union filed suit and won.
I just find it curious.
So, if I was to purposely try to upend our education system and undermine our students and teachers, if I purposely wanted to muddy the future of our community and country,well, this really appears the way I would go about it ... and you know, curiously ... it’s working.
Steve Munson
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.