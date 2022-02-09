It seems, with every new issue of this newspaper, there is an article dealing with conversations about Covid-19 at Syringa Hospital. Never, in these articles, do I see them speak specifically to the concerns I have; neither regarding the Covid-19 injections nor the controversial medicines being administered, including the dosage amounts and timing. Since the outcomes for patients at these hospitals are constantly being reported as dire, maybe it’s time to get beyond the politics and acknowledge the credible opinions of qualified professionals who are critical of what is taking place.
If you have not yet taken the time to check out Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing, titled ‘Covid 19: A Second Opinion’, which took place on Jan. 24, 2022, you should take the time to sit down and watch all five-plus hours of it. https://rumble.com/vt887b-covid-19-second-opinion.html
I think most of the doctors present on the panel are affiliated with the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC). https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/
Whatever your thoughts are on the issue of Covid-19, there should always be room for conversation. The doctors, nurses and vaccine-injured citizens (see vaccine-injured advocacy group here: https://www.realnotrare.com/), presenting at Senator Johnson’s hearing, make a very compelling case against the currently NIH/FDA/CDC imposed covid-19 treatment guidelines (found here: https://files.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/guidelines/covid19treatmentguidelines.pdf) and against these public institution’s efforts to censure them.
At the very least, the perspectives shared at Senator Johnson’s hearing warrant consideration from every citizen and their primary healthcare provider… as do the recommended protocols put out by the FLCCC (FLCCC Guidelines found here: https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/FLCCC-Protocols-A-Guide-to-the-Management-of-COVID-01-20-2022-FINAL.pdf).
People should challenge their clinics and hospitals to review the FLCCC recommendations. Hospitals would do well to alleviate people’s concerns if they would explain their own policies and procedures and describe specifically why they would differ from what the FLCCC recommends.
Seeing loved ones suffer and die under any circumstance is hard. The thought this suffering might be avoided or mitigated with available treatment measures or making fully informed personal and institutional decisions is empowering. The current conditioning by our media and politicians, in consultation with our regional health departments, is disempowering and divisive.
Chuck Finney
Riggins
