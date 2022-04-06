Very obvious what camp lawyer Terri Pickens Manweiler, running for Lt. Governor is in, one that no person would like to associate with, name-calling, trashing opponents with lies! Liberals have done this for years. Thank goodness the people are smarter than they think we are.
We are wise to their tactics. Actions speak louder than words. And Janice McGeachin has listened to the constituency all over our state and is trying to address their concerns, eliminating the mandates and the state of emergency, critical race theory, and social-emotional learning. Liberals deny this is in our schools even though the task force had more than 10 examples in Idaho schools, and it is worse in colleges. Calling conservatives extremists because we hold our elected officials accountable is a tactic of the RINOs and the left. Our elected officials are supposed to work for us, not the leadership in Boise.
Rebecca Crea
Winchester
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.