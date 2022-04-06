Very obvious what camp lawyer Terri Pickens Manweiler, running for Lt. Governor is in, one that no person would like to associate with, name-calling, trashing opponents with lies! Liberals have done this for years. Thank goodness the people are smarter than they think we are.

We are wise to their tactics. Actions speak louder than words. And Janice McGeachin has listened to the constituency all over our state and is trying to address their concerns, eliminating the mandates and the state of emergency, critical race theory, and social-emotional learning. Liberals deny this is in our schools even though the task force had more than 10 examples in Idaho schools, and it is worse in colleges. Calling conservatives extremists because we hold our elected officials accountable is a tactic of the RINOs and the left. Our elected officials are supposed to work for us, not the leadership in Boise.

Rebecca Crea

Winchester

