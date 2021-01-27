Yes indeedy, Chris Pedersen — you do have a good plan! [Letter, Jan. 13 issue] Let me add encouragement to buy those wood stoves, deliver them to Mexico…then stay there for the next four years (and probably eight). Meanwhile, the rest of us will enjoy more calm — and cozy up to our wood stoves during the winter months.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
