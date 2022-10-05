In the current context, it’s hard to imagine the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is promoting something other than the Covid-19 Vaxx on the billboard just east of Les Schwab in Grangeville.

Perhaps it’s a general encouragement for all of us small people and the small ones we bring into the world to quietly, obediently line up and receive whatever injections and treatments our superiors recommend.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments