In the current context, it’s hard to imagine the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is promoting something other than the Covid-19 Vaxx on the billboard just east of Les Schwab in Grangeville.
Perhaps it’s a general encouragement for all of us small people and the small ones we bring into the world to quietly, obediently line up and receive whatever injections and treatments our superiors recommend.
Absolutely no dissent allowed.
Meanwhile, in the last two years, Covid has created at least nine new billionaires – in large measure because stock traders go where the profits are regardless of any measure of morality.
There is, of course, a huge lump of public money - taxes and future obligations - funding that private wealth, as well.
Anthony Fauci’s net worth increased by $5 million to $12.7 million in the last two years, according to public records disclosures.
Several countries have reversed recommending the Vaxx for those under 50 because of the record-breaking adverse reactions and tragic deaths related to it.
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), publicly viewable on CDC’s website, is admittedly not easy to use, but in a few minutes, while typing this letter, I searched for “serious” adverse reactions to vaccines by year and got these results: 2019: 60,215 incidents reported;2020: 59,329 incidents reported; 2021: 774,158 incidents reported; 2022: 210,899 incidents reported (https://wonder.cdc.gov/).
Practically speaking, the “choosing” was over in 2021.
The peak of mandates and misinformation aligns with the unprecedented increase in adverse reactions reported according to CDC’s own data.
I’ll give the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare the benefit of the doubt and assume they are simply prostituting themselves for federal dollars and there is nothing worse involved, but reserve my right to change that assessment as more information becomes available.
As for me, personally, I made my choice and have no intention of changing it.
