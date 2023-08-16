Regarding the editorial on Aug. 9 by Jim Chmelik. He writes about the importance of not having pornographic and sexually explicit materials in public libraries. In the article, Jim did not name any alleged libraries nor offending books within those libraries. He spoke only in vague generalities. In the last paragraph of his editorial, Jim stated “How much more can we abuse the idea of womanhood and its noble place within our society…”
In that case, Jim, why do you support Donald Trump as the right and proper candidate for president of the United States considering that, a while back, in a recorded television interview, Trump used the “F” word quite freely, applying that word to his sexual encounters with married women? He also mentioned when you grab women by their private parts, they will go wherever you want them to go. Actually, in the interview, Trump didn’t use the words “private parts.” Rather, he used a much more lewd, indecent word.
It really is a shame that everyone isn't as pure as you in your opinion. JC isn't the sniveling hypocrite but JH is.
It is alarming how quickly some will bolster their argument with name-calling. Just make your point and stop with the childish behavior.
