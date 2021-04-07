I have a conviction. “If I am going to complain or criticize, I should be just as quick to compliment and praise.” I seldom complain, because I see every difficulty as a tool used by my God to help me to mature my trust relationship with Him. I often compliment and praise because it can bless others.
Today I would like to compliment and praise the owner and employees of the NAPA auto parts store in Kamiah and Kooskia. A few weeks ago, I purchased a part, which partially because of my error, and partially because of a computer error, it turned out to be the wrong part and was ruined when activated. I took the part back to NAPA along with the original part being replaced hoping to be able to purchase the correct part. To my total surprise and gratefulness, the owner of NAPA instructed his employee to not only give me a new part but also to give me the part that the part I needed attached to, so as to expedite my efforts to repair my truck and to eliminate any possible error.
I was shocked and asked if I could pay for the extra part but was told “not to worry about it.” This was over and above the call of duty considerably, and exemplifies the integrity of the owner and employees of this locally owned business.
Shopping locally not only benefits the customer, it benefits the entire community by stimulating the local economy, thus allowing the local business to remain viable. Because, if the local business fails, we would be locked in to traveling great distances to acquire the everyday products we need to survive. And generally, the local prices are competitive with the prices available at a great distance, especially after you factor in the time and expense of retrieving the needed products or shipping cost for items ordered online.
The bottom line is this. Let’s all, as far as possible, shop locally for our day-today needs. And as often as possible, for our not so “daily” needs. We will all be blessed in the end.
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
