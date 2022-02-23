Public schools are important to our democratic way of life. In many countries on this planet if you do not have money your children are not going to get a good education. That is the reason folks risk their lives to get into this country. As a nation, we vow to give all an equal shot of success. (I know, zip codes alter that, but for now, one issue.)
Please support our efforts to educate the children in this community. Vote yes on the levy question.
Sally Nolan
Grangeville
